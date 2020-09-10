RAVE to Coach Carroll! He listened to his team members and took that information and feelings to heart. We are so very lucky to have such a compassionate leader/coach for our Hawks. Now all you other coaches have far more to try to live up to, but do it! It will make you feel good inside. It’s about time! We’re all humans! Let’s love and care about one another instead of trying so steadfastly to see how we’re not the same.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Burien Fred Meyer for not enforcing their mask rule and rant to the guy behind us in line proudly defiant about his germ spreading. If my four-year-old can wear a mask so can you. Rave to the 99% of patrons that I saw properly masked up!