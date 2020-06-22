RAVE to my neighbor whose son is graduating from elementary school this year. She put out a fancy backdrop on her garage door that said, “congrats” in shiny gold. She emailed all the families of the class to come and take a picture. All day long I saw a flow of cars with happy graduates. When taking pictures, I could see big smiles under the face masks. The picture will be a lifelong reminder of this different, but extra special kind of graduation. She was so thoughtful to make an effort to bring happiness to all the graduating students during this tough time.

RANT to people who put their child in the main section of the shopping cart, letting their dirty boots or shoes spread germs all over the bottom of the cart. I’m sure you’ve noticed there’s a place for a child in the shopping cart that is relatively germ free, plus it’s safer!