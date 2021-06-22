RAVE to Seattle Parks and Recreation for having a modified track season this spring. It was so great to see the kids outside running and having fun. It was especially nice for the middle schoolers who did not have any school sports this year. Thank you for having the livestream during the meets and for allowing parents inside the stadium for the last one. Well done!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the local taxpayers for supporting a pedestrian/bike tunnel along the Highway 520 trail to separate it from transit traffic. This will avoid accidents and probably save lives. Rant for having the trail closed in this area for nearly a year and not doing any basic maintenance on the paved trail before reopening. The vegetation growth has invaded the path with sticker bushes and tree branches waiting to scratch walkers and knock riders off their bikes.