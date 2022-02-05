RAVE to the young man, at the Issaquah Fred Meyer, who was supposed to be gathering shopping carts but detoured to help an older woman get her walker out of her trunk. Not only did he get it out, but he made sure that it was all set up so that she could use it.

RANT to CBS Sports for showing closed captioning superimposed right over the quarterback when playing left to right on the screen during the Kansas City and Buffalo game on Jan. 23. Doesn’t anybody look at screens for things like this?

RANT AND RAVE Rave to folks who periodically get someone to walk around the car with them to make sure all of their lights are working properly, including backup lights, turn signals, brake lights and headlights. RANT to people driving with one headline, one brake light, or a burned out turn signal.