RAVE to brave flight attendants who calmly and professionally deal with noncompliant passengers! I’m a health care traveler, tired from 12-hour days wearing a mask and disheartened by selfish fellow passengers who will not comply with mask mandates. When I rang the call button on my flight home to point out the maskless passengers in the seats next to and in front of me, the flight attendant repeated the mask policy announcement and stood by to monitor the situation. She then politely but firmly asked each offender individually to remove their earbuds and verified that they could hear her clearly before asking them to put their masks on and explaining, yet again and in great detail, the mask policy that she had previously announced twice.