RAVE to election workers. I was struck by the photo of election workers sitting indoors, with masks on, counting votes. In any election, these workers play a key role in sustaining our democracy. This, however, is not just any election, we are in the midst of one of the largest spikes of COVID-19 infections in a pandemic that has already killed over 230,000 Americans and compromised the health of countless others. These election workers are risking their health to keep our democracy functioning and I am amazed by their dedication. We owe a debt of gratitude to these election workers who likely come from all places on our political spectrum. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

RANT to those who run and pant heavily on trails without a mask on and do it while they pass you.