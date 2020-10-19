RANT AND RAVE Rave to the folks in Georgia and other states for voting early despite having to wait ridiculous amounts of time to do so. Your tenacity is inspiring! Rant to the shameful politicians trying so hard to deter folks from voting. People, vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.

RANT to those who vandalized the troll. I went to get some shots of it for a Kraken-related fan project only to find it covered in spray paint, including political banter. What is there to gain from ruining it?!

RAVE to the EarthCorps staff for their dedication to restoring forests and doing their part to mitigate climate change. It gives me hope to see this generation giving their time and talent to an urgent cause. As one of them said, “One small step for the earth, one giant step for mankind!”