RAVE to a Department of Licensing help line employee. I was having trouble using the new License eXpress portal to renew the tags on our car. The program is really a very manageable and fairly user-friendly online service. But it was refusing to recognize me as the registered owner. The employee patiently, and with good humor, walked me through my problem, consulted with another team member who hadn’t ever encountered the problem and then went back over everything I had done and discovered an unchecked “required” box I had missed. In 15 minutes, they had the problem solved and I was able to very quickly (less than 10 minutes) order the needed tags. Much nicer than the years of dealing with grumpy DMV workers in California. Yay Washington!

RANT to drivers who don’t use their blinkers. Signal your intentions, and the life you save may be your own.