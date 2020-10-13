RAVE to the city of Seattle for setting up the drive-thru coronavirus testing sites. I went this morning and it was quick, free and results will be ready in 24-48 hours. A friend on Whidbey said it would cost him $150 and take two weeks. Well done, Seattle!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the people who were deemed “essential workers” at the beginning of COVID-19 and have worked many tough days in the food service business. Rant to the customers who still try to get away without a mask, really?! To the “eye-rolling mother” who gave the server a hard time because she forgot her mask: It doesn’t matter if it was your kid’s birthday or not. Be responsible and a good role model! And don’t forget to tip the server.