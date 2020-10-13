RAVE to the city of Seattle for setting up the drive-thru coronavirus testing sites. I went this morning and it was quick, free and results will be ready in 24-48 hours. A friend on Whidbey said it would cost him $150 and take two weeks. Well done, Seattle!
RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the people who were deemed “essential workers” at the beginning of COVID-19 and have worked many tough days in the food service business. Rant to the customers who still try to get away without a mask, really?! To the “eye-rolling mother” who gave the server a hard time because she forgot her mask: It doesn’t matter if it was your kid’s birthday or not. Be responsible and a good role model! And don’t forget to tip the server.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.