RANT AND RAVE Rave to the people who put out several boxes of food by the little pantry in our neighborhood. Rant to the people who smashed the eggs and opened other things and spread them around.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all of the delivery drivers who leave packages on doorsteps without bothering to knock or ring the bell and let us know that the package is there, especially when it’s raining and the package is getting soaked. Many of us are home more and would prefer to bring the packages inside ASAP. A huge rave to delivery drivers who make an effort to keep packages from getting soaked in inclement weather.

RANT to all the petty rants! People, chill out. We’re in this together!

RAVE to chef Jane at the Greenwood Senior Center for her delicious, homemade meals and to the volunteers who deliver these delectable meals to senior homes.