RAVE to Seattle City Light workers for volunteering to rescue a very distressed little cat on their morning break. The cat was stuck on a utility pole, probably in an attempt to flee from the coyotes in Ballard. And thank you for replacing our old utility poles as well. Great job!

RANT to Alki. One of the best drive-up viewpoints in Seattle is at Alki Point, and it has been changed to a back-in parking only! Whose silly idea was that!

RAVE to the Kirkland parents who came to my aid after I injured my calf while umpiring a Little League game. Upon seeing me visibly struggle to run, several teamed up to gather an ice pack and DIY bandages, helping me finish the game. Their genuine concern adds yet another reason why I keep coming back these past 16 years. Play ball!