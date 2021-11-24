RANT to those who use rat poison. While poison is no doubt the cruelest way to kill an individual rat, it is at the same time the kindest thing one can do for the rat population as a whole. That’s because the poisoned rat will likely fall prey to a night predator (including at least six species of owls) or a Cooper’s hawk. These predator-birds often die from secondary poisoning. When they are gone, the remaining rats are free to explode. Take the levels now in New York City, where avian predators are limited by many things including lack of tree cover.

RAVE to someone lending a helping hand on garbage day. I was heartened to see an Amazon delivery guy help an older lady bring her bins to the curb near Greenwood Elementary. Yes we can!