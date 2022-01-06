RAVE to the generous woman who gave us her umbrella as my wife and 9-month-old daughter stood in the 45-minute line to get coronavirus tested in the pouring rain. We had been so stressed because our baby got sick at day care, but you really brightened our week and brought us some much-needed joy. Thank you!

RANT to those who show their nose(s) while wearing a mask. It’s like seeing a person’s butt crack when they bend over, but it’s not just that a piece of personal anatomy is on display — newsflash, we breathe through our noses as well as our mouths, so if you’ve got coronavirus, you’re spreading it via the alternative pipeline. It makes you look less intelligent, too. Get a bigger mask if it slips off when you talk.