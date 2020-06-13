RAVE to people who use their backyard firepits, even on warm nights. During these times, what we need is a reminder of the simple things in life. The smell of wood burning, families swapping tales over the warm, glowing embers of a campfire, a place to roast marshmallows.

RANT to Home Depot for having a large sign in front of their stores stating that face coverings are required for all, but then not enforcing it. Roughly half of the customers don’t wear masks, and it’s not possible to keep a distance in the aisles. This goes for all stores. If you have a policy, please enforce it for all.

RAVE to Joe in Magnolia for finding my driver’s license on the street and delivering it to my doorstep within the hour. Much appreciated! I paid it forward with a donation to Ballard Food Bank in your honor.