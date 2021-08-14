RANT to the new (but definitely not improved) self-checkout station at the Smokey Point Commissary. All ye who enter are like Alice stepping through the looking glass. I estimate that it takes me at least three times longer to get through compared with the old system, especially if I have to look up a produce item. And this change was necessary, because … ?

RAVE and good karma to Randy of Queen Anne, the bicyclist who found my phone at Lowman Beach Park and would not accept a reward. He said to donate the reward money, preferably to an animal welfare group. Defenders of Wildlife, the good karma reward goes to you.

RANT to anyone selling on the internet and requiring that you have a cellphone in order to place an order with them. Another rant to these same people and others who try to require that you have a smartphone.