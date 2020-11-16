RAVE to the people working so hard to count all those ballots! Kudos.

RANT to the King County sheriff’s deputies patrolling the Burke-Gilman Trail without masks a few weeks back. As I was walking in the late morning, I saw three deputies on bikes, riding next to each other, taking up 75% of the paved section of the trail, causing me to have to walk on the unpaved portion of the trail. Besides being rude, taking up most of the trail instead of riding single file like most groups would, they did not have masks on. These deputies could have been setting an example for others who use the trail to remember that yes, we are outside, but without at least 6 feet of space you should be wearing a mask. Please, if you are using trails and can’t get at least 6 feet of space between you and others, wear a mask!