RAVE to the wonderful young couple who kindly escorted one of our confused dementia residents back to our facility near Northgate Mall. This could have ended so badly, but thanks to their kindness and persistence in finding out where he lived he is safely back home.

RANT to whoever let go of their Mylar balloon, which is now wrapped around and stuck permanently about 100 feet up in a fir tree in our backyard.

RAVE to all the people I saw wearing masks the other weekend as I ran errands (safely distant and wearing my own mask) around town. Virtually all the customers and staff I saw at the south Seattle Lowe’s, Home Depot and Red Apple Grocery store, as well as walking the streets of downtown Seattle, were fully masked up. It made me proud to be a (south) Seattleite!