RANT AND RAVE Rave to the workers picking up trash along Florence Acres Road in Monroe. They filled at least half a dozen bags in about a half-mile stretch. Rant to those who throw trash out of their car windows. How hard is it to wait until you get home or simply carry a bag in your car?
RANT to weak sinks. Public health officials urge us all to wash our hands for a minimum of 20 seconds. Fine, except, in the majority of public restrooms, a pathetic dribble of cold water comes from the tap for about 5 seconds before shutting off. Also, are those eco-friendly “air hand dryers” also germ-friendly, blowing them all through the restroom? It’d be nice to know.
RAVE to the staff at the Virginia Mason surgical recovery center. I remember being very difficult and they were so calming and caring. They even went way up to my room to get my dark glasses because the lights were so bright.
