RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Seattle Parks Department for providing so few bathroom facilities at Discovery Park. On New Years Day, the park was filled with visitors, but the office was closed depriving us of the only indoor bathrooms at the park. Further rant to Seattle Parks for having a large “open” sign in the door of the building misleading the unsuspecting to think that bathrooms would be available there. We finally found the only three porta potties on the loop trail at a parking lot toward the end of the trail. Discovery is a park that is used all year long and Seattle Parks should consider that the public has need of bathroom facilities everyday, even on holidays. Rave to the park itself. It is a wonderful place to walk and enjoy all of nature’s wonders.

RAVE to the surprise beautiful weather on New Year’s Day. I managed to walk off a couple of pounds of holiday weight and see a bald eagle roosting beside Ebey Slough long before the rain returned to snuff out the final lighting of my luminarias.