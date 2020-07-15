RAVE to Sam and the other front-line professionals at the SoDo COVID-19 testing site, not only for their efficiency but for fostering a sense of community at a time when it’s sorely needed.

RANT to the people who set off massively loud, obnoxious fireworks at the Thornton Creek greenbelt in North Seattle over the way-too-long 4th of July weekend. It gets worse every year. The worst of it started at around 8 p.m. Saturday, and was still going strong at 2 a.m. on Sunday. That’s six hours of intense noise and air pollution. At 10 p.m., I saw birds flying and animals running up my street next to the greenbelt in a panic to get away from the firestorm. The selfish folks engaging in this hostile activity know that law enforcement will do nothing, even though fireworks in Seattle are illegal without a permit.