RANT to people who use my car (which is parked in front of my house) as a barrier to teach their student driver how to parallel park. Do it in front of your house using your spouses car as a barrier.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to my kind neighbors. I distractedly left my phone at a nearby grocery store. After some considerable panic I was over the moon to learn that an honest soul had turned it in. Then, on a different day, I distractedly left my wallet at the same grocery store and Mabel, an always friendly clerk, set it aside for me. Such good fortune to have been saved by such good souls. Much nuisance and loss were avoided thanks to their honesty. Rant to me for being so absent-minded. Note to self: Pay better attention!