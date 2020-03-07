RAVE to all the hardworking school custodians and the very important role they play in protecting the health of our children and the larger community!

RANT to the guy with the Jeep who thinks that the entire neighborhood wants to share his love of music. Please stop it. Speeding down a residential Ballard street with all your windows open and the music turned up so loud that the entire neighborhood must endure your music choice is immature and dangerous besides being really annoying. I understand you want to share your love for music but can you spare us neighbors and keep our pets and children safe?

RAVE to those who still patronize Chinese restaurants and those who will make a special effort to patronize them during the COVID-19 outbreak. I’m looking forward to a good Chinese meal today at a local restaurant.