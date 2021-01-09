RAVE to the United States Postal Service for delivering a mis-addressed Christmas card from an old friend on the East Coast. He had my house number wrong, and the ZIP code was for Long Beach, California. With just my name, street and town correct, it was enough for the postal carrier to deliver the card to me in Bothell only four days after my friend sent it. People often complain about the post office, but I’m very favorably impressed. Thanks!

RANT to the neighbors who leave their wind chimes up year-round. The constant ringing all day and night is bothersome to our dogs and anyone trying to sleep. Please use them only when you’re outside to enjoy them.

RAVE to drivers who put their headlights on for highway driving in heavy rains. In rearview mirrors and head checks for lane changes, they show up as a thousand points of light.