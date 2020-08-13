RANT to the Mariners and ROOT sports for piping in loud and phony crowd noise when no fans are at T-Mobile Park. There are, after all, just photos of fans in the grandstands. In this time and place, it would be nice to recognize the reality of the world, and try not to recreate something that doesn’t exist. The beauty of baseball is the natural rhythm of the game.

RAVE to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System. Every staff member I have interacted with in the past six months has been professional, kind, supportive, helpful and understanding. I have never felt rushed during my appointments, and they took the time to answer all my questions. Bravo Zulu to the staff at the American Lake and Seattle campuses from this grateful veteran.