RAVE to the Suquamish and Port Gamble S’Klallam tribes for providing hassle-free access to both vaccinations for any North Kitsap School District employee as we begin district-wide hybrid learning. Rave also to our elementary school staffs who have been teaching/working unvaccinated since January. So glad we can now all be a bit safer.

RANT to all of the car and truck manufacturers who produce TV commercials showing how fast their vehicles can go, spinning tires, doing doughnuts, racing, etc. A second rant to the city of Seattle for lowering the speed limits on most streets to 25 mph. A third rant to all of the drivers who don’t pay attention to these lower speed limits and tailgate me every day while I am obeying the new speed limits.