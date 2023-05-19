RANT to the new Viewlands Elementary School. What was Seattle Public Schools thinking (or not) when it designed the school? The city is already dark and dreary too much of the time. Why this sprawling, black behemoth? Good grief.

RAVE to the folks in Oak Harbor. I had back surgery done and prior to coming home, my wife called Oak Harbor Lions Club. They have loaner walking assistance devices from crutches to wheelchairs. Second rave to the Oak Harbor Fire Department for assisting me up four flights of stairs (December’s king tide flooded our elevators). By the time we got home, we had four firemen waiting for us.

RANT to grocery stores for not sending out weekly sales flyers. Shockingly, not everyone uses smartphones and computers. Without these ads, many people will not be able to decide which store has what they need on sale.