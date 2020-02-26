RAVE to the Collective Visions Gallery in Bremerton! Each year they host one of the biggest juried art shows in the Puget Sound region. We’ve been attending for years, and this year’s show may be one of the best. Such creativity, talent and artistry. Go check it out and have the fun of voting for your choice of Best in Show. Also rave to the City of Bremerton and all they are doing to enhance their town as a vibrant, interesting and walkable community with public art, emerging shops and restaurants and a beautiful waterfront.

RANT to channel 77 for apparently going off the air on our cable provider. This old westerner got a kick out of watching vintage movies, especially old westerns, with the stars of my youth. Will there be a rave when these movies come back on?