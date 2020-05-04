RANT to the professional football players and their agents for quibbling over whether or not they should get $20 million a year instead of $18 million in their contracts. Especially now when there are so many people who don’t know if they can afford this month’s rent or next week’s groceries, for that matter. With all the sad news out there we don’t want to hear about it.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the dogs (and owners) I have met who are awesome, fun and got me (a cat owner!) to buy treats for them. Thanks for the smiles. Rant to those who leave filled dog bags all over, from my neighborhood sidewalks, to the sidewalks of Woodinville, to the Sammamish Trail, especially now. Who other than the dog owner should be responsibly picking up these bags? Come on, pick up after you bag your dog’s dump!