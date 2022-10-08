RAVE to the NBA game held Oct. 3 at Climate Pledge Arena and the excited hometown fans who attended and occasionally chanted to bring back the Sonics.

RANT to the unhealthy wildfire smoke seeping into the Seattle area. Who is in charge of containing this fire and preventing health problems for everyone? We are having beautiful weather and we have to stay indoors with our windows closed. Are we waiting for rain? Trying to save money? Someone needs to step up and take care of this! Their strategy is not working!

RAVE to the caregivers in the Harborview Medical Center intensive care unit, who, in the face of moaning and groaning, yelling, and bad behavior, are continually upbeat, cheerful and encouraging to the patients. They’re angels!

RAVE to our doggo, who seems to be the ONLY dog in our neighborhood who doesn’t yap and bark constantly.