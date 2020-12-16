RANT AND RAVE Rave to Snohomish County Waste Management customer service for arranging delivery of a replacement recycle bin after my bin disappeared last collection day. Rant for my skepticism in not expecting it to really happen as promised.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the many people in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle for getting out and walking in droves. I have never seen so many people. Rant because no one is wearing a mask. Please have a mask with you and put it on when you pass by others walking. Be courteous. You could be one of the many asymptomatic people out there. We are all just trying to stay safe.