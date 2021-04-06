RAVE to the person who found my wallet on the street on Capitol Hill. It had fallen out of my purse when I was unloading groceries. He looked through it to find my driver’s license and delivered it to me. It was full of money and credit cards. What a kind and honest man. Thank you!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to King County Metro for providing all the new parking spots (at former bus stops) along Alki/Harbor Avenue this year! Really handy for this summer! Rant to King County Metro for removing the bus routes from West Seattle! Apparently, there are no county employees living in West Seattle anymore. (Probably due to the bridge to nowhere!)