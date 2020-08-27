RAVE to the nice young lady at a Seattle park the other day when I stupidly had too much to drink, fell and hit a rock wall. You sweetly and gently helped me and bandaged a deep wound on my head. I can’t even remember if I thanked you and others who might have helped. Thank you so much for your concern. Lesson learned for me.

RANT to the locally owned grocery stores and restaurants that allow their employees to wear masks with one way valves. The CDC has stated that they do not prevent transmission of COVID-19. As a physician who wears an uncomfortable, sweaty surgical mask all day to do my job, I expect businesses I would like to patronize to do their part in preventing the transmission of a dangerous virus.