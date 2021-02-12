RAVE to Virginia Mason for the efficient and outstanding job they are doing administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the SuperVax Vaccination Station 4 in downtown Seattle. The volunteers and medical staff were friendly, helpful and very efficient. My “hats off” to a job well done and keep up the great job they are doing!

RANT to restaurants that set up outdoor tents with only one side open. How does this differ from eating inside with no ventilation? It doesn’t feel safe during this pandemic.

RAVE to Styro Recycle in Kent for taking all my Styrofoam, flex foam, plastic bags and delivery envelopes! Thanks to this fantastic, free and friendly service, I now have an empty, clean garage and supported our environment and landfill as well!