RAVE to a heating and cooling company in Seattle that’s been around for close to a hundred years. We were without air on a super hot July weekend. They found the faulty part, did the maintenance and we are now cool as a cucumber. That’s great customer service

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the medical facility parking garage that switched over to pay by phone ONLY! No way to scan the QR code on level D in dim light with no bandwidth. Also required a license plate number and scanning a credit card on both sides. I was in pain and did not need this stress to make matters worse. Rave to the individual who, after my appointment, helped me scan the code, and went to level D with me to enter my license plate and credit card so I could easily drive out of the facility. Bravo!