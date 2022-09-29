RANT to new neighbors who move in and completely ignore the upkeep of their yard and home on the outside. We all know moving is stressful, and it takes time to settle into a new home. But months later, you should be able to take a little time to clean up your yard, pick up trash and tidy things up. It really brings all your neighbors around you grief to watch a home deteriorate!

RAVE to the kind man who immediately offered his hand to help me get up after I tripped and fell hard in front of a South Lake Union grocery store. Another rave to the sweet, young couple who stopped and asked me if I was OK and if I needed anything once I was standing up again. Honestly, they all made me feel so warm and happy to be living in Seattle. Thank you so much!