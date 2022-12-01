RANT to parking enforcement for allowing a storage vessel to remain parked at the curb seemingly indefinitely, while limiting vehicle curbside parking to 36 hours. The container measures 12 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet high, and blocks visibility at the intersection that I must pass in order to get home.

RAVE to Ingraham jazz choir and jazz band. I took them in my school bus to a jazz festival in Bremerton recently. They were a pleasure to transport. Great manners, great voices … it was so fun. You are some talented people. You left my bus spotless!

RANT to restaurants that require us to order through a QR code on our phones, one server brings our drinks, another brings our food, nobody checks back to see how our meal is, I have to go up and get to-go containers for our leftovers, and then the first tip prompt on the bill is for 22%. Sorry, we expect a modicum of customer service for that.