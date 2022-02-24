RANT AND RAVE Rant to advertisers who take a well known song and run it into the ground (like the pet food company). A rave to the mute button. Thanks to the bad ads, I know where you are.

RAVE to the foresight of the Seattle City Council in revising the lanes of traffic to accommodate all those bike riders. I just loved driving down First Avenue with the new, barely-used bike lane. It’s so much fun to dodge potholes; better yet, I like parking my car near Cedar Street and stepping aside on the sidewalk for a bicycler to go by.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to speeders. The city could fund scores of projects by simply installing a speeding camera in the Highway 99 tunnel and billing the drivers exceeding the limit. If you go the posted 45 miles per hour, you will be passed like you’re standing still! Rave to the city once they start enforcing the speed limit.