RANT to the plastic produce bags that are totally impossible to open after several attempts to open them at the grocery stores.

RAVE to the couple who waited for me at the Fred Meyer parking lot to come back to my car and let me know there have been a lot of dog nabbings in the area. They hung around to make sure my dog stayed safe until I got back to the car. Bless their thoughtfulness.

RANT to the Attorney General’s office for permitting grocery stores to demand digital coupons for sale items. This discriminates against shoppers who do not own a smartphone or have access to a computer. Some shoppers are disabled and are unable to make a separate trip to a library to use a computer in an attempt to procure the digital coupon.