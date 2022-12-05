RANT to all the automobile drivers who are still using their cellphones when they are driving. It is so unsafe. They are so distracted. And rant to all the law enforcement people who just seem to ignore it and let it happen. I can’t even count how many people I see doing this every time I’m on the road. I thought there was a law against distracted driving and the use of cellphones while driving. People don’t even try to hide what they are doing anymore.

RAVE to Musa the mail carrier! I worked at 34th Avenue and East Union Street for almost 10 years and Musa was a bright spot on many, many days. Last I heard, his son had gone to college on a football scholarship, but he has surely graduated now. Musa was so proud and showed me several pictures. Much love to Musa!