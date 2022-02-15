RANT to grocery stores that post sale prices on items that are “digital coupons only.” I never check for digital coupons before leaving home and when I go to checkout without my digital coupon I face the embarrassment of being refused the reduced price. Give your in-store shoppers a break please!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the King County tennis clubs that are diligently checking vaccination cards. Thank you for keeping us safe. Rant, of course, to those clubs that are not, and there is more than one, including a Parks Department-run facility on the Eastside.

RANT to fundraising organizations who send “gifts” like socks, greeting cards, etc. along with their requests hoping to make a prospective donor feel obliged. I’ve had way too many and no longer respond. I would rather have a short description of your needs and how the money will be spent.