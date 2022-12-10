RANT to the Redmond post office. I have not received ANY mail for three days now! There have been a number of USPS vehicles delivering packages in our area and they’re getting through fine in spite of the snow so I don’t think that’s the issue. When I called the toll-free number to discuss the issue, there was no way to reach a live person. When I called the local post office, the recording indicated that the mailbox for the person who handles customer service issues was full and I should try again later. I’m waiting for some important documents and this is ridiculous!

RAVE to Miqe at the post office at First Avenue in Seattle. On every visit he has been welcoming, pleasant and helpful. He is a huge asset to USPS.