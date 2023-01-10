RANT to all those who fail to keep their sidewalks clear of plants and debris and those who park their vehicles on or across the walks. You force me to walk into oncoming traffic. Rant to the city of Seattle for failure to the keep sidewalks safe by repairing bumps, holes and big cracks. I am disabled and can’t drive, thus I must walk to bus stops and stores. Perhaps more people would walk if the sidewalks were fixed.

RAVE to the weather forecasters — or headline writers — in our area who come up with wild names. “Atmospheric river” means heavy rain, very descriptive. For cold and snow, I read of a “bomb cyclone” — that gets you thinking. So much better than the usual boring weather terms.

RANT to the media that announces there might be a shortage of a product. That causes people to stock up, thereby exacerbating the problem. (Toilet paper, chicken and acetaminophen come to mind.)