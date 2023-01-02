RANT to my waste company for their late service-interruption announcements. We can all see it’s snowing but we struggle to get our containers out, not wanting to chance missing a pickup. Your website says a notice will be posted by 9 a.m. if there is an interruption. Come on. You know much earlier than that if you are going to pick up or not.

RAVE to all of the workers in our cities who understand that we older people cannot hear well. These workers speak up and slow down without us asking them to do that. It makes life easier.

RAVE to drivers that know that every intersection in Washington is legally a crosswalk, regardless of whether or not there are crosswalk pavement markings, and that drivers must yield to pedestrians and bicyclists in or about to enter a crosswalk.