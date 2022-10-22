RANT to a lack of signage. Come on Seattle, PLEASE put up at least two signs on First Avenue directing patrons to the train station. It’s VERY hard to spot King Street!

RAVE to the city of Bellevue and all the people who planned and worked on the new Newport Hills Woodlawn Park. It’s a wonderful place. Thank you.

RANT to those drivers who drive at night unaware that their headlights are not turned on. When the rest of us flash our lights at you, we are telling you to turn on your headlights. Wake up! You are putting lives at risk!

RANT to a major online retailer for emailing a request to “rate” an item when you had just received it within hours. At lease wait a week to request a review to give you a chance to at least try it out!