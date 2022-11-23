RANT AND RAVE Rave to the schools that have food pantries for the students who don’t have enough to eat at home. Rant to the students who discard the items they don’t like instead of taking them home to their families. We’ve found individual items as well as bags of discarded boxed and canned food on the school property, left to be ruined by the weather or animals. Also, rant to students who waste fruits and vegetables they get at lunch by throwing them on the field outside the cafeteria. If you are not going to eat it, don’t take it.

RANT to restaurants that omit prices on cocktail menus. This practice seems to be “trending.” I’ve decided that this I’m not going to participate in this game of hide-the-prices. If prices aren’t listed, I’m simply drinking water, every time, no matter how much I’m craving a delicious cocktail. It’s the principle!