RANT AND RAVE Rant to my fellow customers at the pharmacy on North 145th Street and Aurora Avenue North for berating the pharmacy techs for insurance and doctor’s offices causing problems with their prescriptions. Rave to me for apologizing to the tech for all the awful people she has to deal with and thanking her for what she was doing. She looked like she was going to cry.

RAVE to the donkey that lives in my suburban neighborhood. Every time I hear her bray, I can’t help but laugh. Thanks for bringing smiles to the neighborhood!

RANT to the new construction on Northwest 77th Street, just west of Loyal Heights Elementary School. You just erected an ugly, unfriendly, unnecessary tall concrete barrier. It now completely surrounds your new house. It now looks like a prison, and it signals that you hate the human community you built the house in.