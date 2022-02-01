RANT to the Seattle Kraken fans who decided that running across the light-rail tracks at Westlake Station was a smart idea. Apparently taking an escalator up and crossing over like normal is too much to ask.

RAVE to the trash collector in North Seattle who stops his truck when he sees any dogs being walked, hops out and asks owners if he can give the dog a treat!

RANT to all the blue recycle bins that have plastic bags full of stuff in them. Read the instructions: no plastic bags in the blue recycle bin! It ruins the sorting machines.

RAVE to the young man on crutches waiting in the rain for the light to change so he could cross Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle. While waiting, he cleared debris from the storm drain … with his crutch!