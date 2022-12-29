RANT to a used bookstore chain for using price tags on their vintage paperbacks that don’t come off very nicely! Hard to give as a gift and even so, I don’t want price tags on my books.

RAVE to the Christmas Ship crew who took such wonderful care to make sure my 94-year-old father boarded safely and had a great cruise. Everyone was so cheerful and helpful! Thanks, mates!

RANT to drivers who hit the gas as soon as the traffic light turns green, without waiting for the car in front of them to move. I’ve been rear-ended twice in Kirkland by drivers who “assumed” I was going to move forward. Drivers, please watch the car in front of you and only accelerate after that vehicle has moved forward!