RANT to my pharmacy that attaches “drug facts” sheets each time I pick up maintenance medication. I’ve asked them not to staple them to the bags, but was told they are required to print and attach them every single time. I’ve been taking these daily for years, there are never new warnings and I come home and recycle or shred the wasted paper. I wish there was an option for receiving them electronically.

RAVE to the Seattle Fire Department for being so effective, capable and kind when I needed help. They are truly an asset that we can be confident in, one we should remember to thank.

RAVE to the United States Postal Service for the Informed Delivery notifications. Every day, I receive an email with a photo of all of the mail being delivered that day. Great way to track important documents and a free service to boot!