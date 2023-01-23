RANT to the Ballard movie theater for poor online information regarding films showing, coming, dates, schedules, prices, ticketing, etc. This is exactly how NOT to compete with streaming services!

RAVE to the U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Licton Springs who always uses the lock box to keep our packages safe! In a world littered by porch pirates and careless delivery people, this man goes out of his way to secure our packages rain or shine. Bonus points, we talk about live sports he’s listening to during deliveries.

RANT to drivers using the collector/distributor lanes on Highway 520 eastbound between 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 55th Street. If you are exiting at the next exit, please increase your speed to match traffic to your left. The person following you may need to move left to enter traffic and your failure to get above 45 mph makes that difficult and dangerous.